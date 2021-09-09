▶️ Bend Spay and Neuter Clinic to close indefinitely due to staffing shortage

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon announced Thursday it will close the Bend Spay and Neuter Clinic for an “extended period of time” due to staffing issues.

The last day of services will be Friday, Sept. 10th.

“While this is an extremely difficult decision, we have to be realistic of our ability to hire talented veterinary staff in such a competitive market,” said Sabrina Slusser, executive director of HSCO. “We know that there is a shortage of veterinarians and certified veterinary technicians, both locally and nationally, and it will take time to attract and hire the right people for these positions.”

HSCO Administration had a new medical team in place, however, a sudden resignation of the Medical Director has changed the direction the organization has to take.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon will increase the availability of its Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers for those that have proof of need.

To obtain a SNAP voucher for a cat or dog spay or neuter surgery at a discounted rate, individuals will need to come to HSCO’s shelter (61170 SE 27th Street, Bend 97702) and show proof of government assistance. Vouchers are valid at participating private veterinary clinics. There is a minimal fee for the voucher depending on if it is for a cat or dog and the gender of the pet.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Community Cat Program will continue within Central Oregon.

This program traps and alters feral or community cats and places them back in the area they came from.

Last year this program altered over 800 community cats.

When a mother cat comes in with kittens, HSCO foster volunteers can often socialize the kittens so that they can be placed for adoption.

For more information on the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s program and services, visit www.hsco.org.