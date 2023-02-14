▶️ Public meeting for 275-unit Southern Crossing development in Bend

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

The Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association (SCNA) was set to host an online public meeting Monday to consider a two-building apartment complex project supporting almost 275 units.

The land use chair with SCNA, Roberta Silverman, says this project would increase the total units being considered for development on the south end of Bend to 3,000.

“We are really eager to hear at the meeting some of the things that are always concerns to the neighbors, such as traffic, parking and affordable housing,” said Silverman.

RELATED: Bend Chamber hosts ADU fair as local interest rises

RELATED: West Bend affordable employee housing being offered through Kor partnership

The director of development with Horizon Realty Advisors in Seattle, Graydon Manning, is in charge of the project and will answer questions at the meeting, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

“We’re providing a minimum of 1.5 parking stalls per unit on the project,” said Manning. “The parking code update allowed for some more compact spaces.”

Manning also said the compact spaces will not be a priority since many Bendites “drive trucks and other large vehicles.”

Since SW Century Drive is a main access point to Mount Bachelor, traffic is also a concern for Silverman.

“I think there are going to be times with heavy traffic on Century like there already is,” said Manning. “We will add more cars to the road, that’s unavoidable. It’s that balance of adding housing and adding cars.”

Manning agrees that traffic is also a concern of the developers, but he does not have any major solutions other than a second exit that will allow residents to leave onto Colorado Avenue.

Silverman said she hopes the city will look at the impact of all developments in Southern Crossing collectively.

“Right now, these projects are looked at individually by the city when it comes to traffic and transportation and we really would like the city to take a more holistic approach,” said Silverman.

Affordable housing was another issue brought up.

“We are providing a decent ratio of smaller studio apartments that will start in a price range that most working people will be able to afford,” said Manning. But he wanted to be clear that the development is not an affordable housing project.

For Silverman, she said she just wants working Bendites to be able to find affordable housing.

She also encourages the public to attend the neighborhood association meeting, even if they do not live in Southern Crossing.