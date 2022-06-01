▶️ Bend softball loses in semifinals, leaves a season to remember

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Not every season ends in a state championship victory, most fall short.

Dreams were shattered and tears were shed after the Bend softball team lost in the 6A high school state playoff semifinals.

“We loved all of the support the school gave us for making it this far, it was a really enjoyable fun season and I’m really thankful for it,” said Bend senior Emma Sullivan

All seasons must come to an end, but not every team has a season like the Lava Bears did.

“They have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of in any way, shape or form,” said head coach Tom Mauldin. “They were simply outstanding. Coaches, we had an absolutely amazing time coaching them and that’s the hard part, when we miss them now.”

The Bend Lava Bears hosted the Oregon City Pioneers Tuesday night.

Oregon City defeated Bend 4-0 in nine innings in the semifinal state playoff game.

The Pioneers move on to the state championship game at the University of Oregon on Saturday, facing the No. 1 seeded Tigard Tigers.

Bend defeated Franklin 14-0 in the first round, defeated Mountainside 6-2 in the second round and McMinnville 13-3 in the quarterfinals before losing to Tigard.

The Lava Bears ended the season with a 29-2 record and won 47 of their last 50 games.

At one point they had a 31-game winning streak and was ranked No. 2 in the state of Oregon and ranked 13th Nationally.

“I have coached a long time and I have coached a lot of seniors, but never through a pandemic, never through all the unknowns that they had to go through,” said Mauldin. “We try to be there for them and be rocks for them and now they are going to be gone, so that tugs a lot.”

Bend High softball set the school record for the most wins in a season (29), most homeruns in a season (45), most team no hitters thrown (14) and several individual records along the way.

Junior Gracie Goewey obliterated the school RBI record with 61 and also set the single season with 15.

Sophomore standout and Mountain Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year Addisen Fisher scored 50 runs this season, 33 extra base hits, including 13 home runs.

She set the school record for most strikeouts (258), wins (20), and no-hitters (7).

“There’s nobody that I would have rather shared the season with,” said junior Sophia Weathers. “All the girls, all the seniors especially were just such great leaders and they are going to be some hard shoes to fill and I hope that I can step up to do that, but this season was incredible. I mean that is really the only way to describe it. It was really great.”

The games may be over for Bend High, but the season is likely etched in the record books and in their memories forever.