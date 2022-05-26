▶️ Bend softball advances to quarterfinals, Ridgeview defeats Thurston

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon high school playoff baseball and softball continued Wednesday night.

For 6A schools, they played in the second round of the playoffs, while 5A, 4A, and 3A played in the first round.

In softball, the Bend Lava Bears defeated Mountainside 6-2 at home.

Sophomore Addisen Fisher pitched a four-hitter and struck out 17, while also driving in one run.

Catcher Sophia Weathers had two doubles and a single with two RBI’s

Gracie Goewey also had two RBI’s for Bend, while Violet Loftus and Emma Sullivan had an RBI each.

They now play McMinnville at home Friday.

Bend defeated Franklin in their first round playoff match-up 14-0

In 5A, Ridgeview defeated Thurston at home 11-3.

“We started hitting really early, which is amazing,” said Ridgeview senior Teeghan Reams. “We hit the ball hard, we ran the bases hard, we were really smart in our decision making on the plate and on the field.”

They now travel to Lebanon this Friday.

“We need to just put 100% into each practice and not be cocky at all and we will be great,” said Reams about what it will take to get victory over Lebanon.

In baseball, the Summit Storm lost to Mountainside in the second round of the playoffs.

The Redmond Panthers lost to Thurston 14-4.

Madras was bested by Banks 5-0 and La Pine lost to Brookings-Harbor 2-0.

No Central Oregon baseball teams are left in the Oregon High School state playoffs.