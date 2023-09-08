Bend Social Company looks to boost your social life on the High Desert

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re new to the area, are looking to meet people or just want to try new things, the Bend Social Company might be a good place to start.

Bend Social Company plans nearly 12 events a month that you can join such as a perfume making class, hot air balloon rides, hikes and dog meet-ups.

CEO Patric Douglas says although they don’t advertise as a dating company, it might work out that way.

“if you’re a guy or gal in Bend right now, you probably realize that dating in Bend is a challenge. So, we don’t call ourselves a dating company, but there are connections that get formed when you’re out paddleboarding with some cute guy or cute girl. And that’s part of this connection thing,” said Douglas.

There is a membership fee and some additional costs associated with more extravagant outings.

Bend Social Company also works with local vendors and restaurants.

You can watch Megan Sinclair’s interview with Douglas in the video above.