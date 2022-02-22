Bend soccer club board alleges former director had documents altered

When Tara Bilanski returned her work laptop three months after being fired as director of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer club, the device contained evidence Bilanski had directed Timbers staff members loyal to her to alter contracts, delete incriminating messages and steal trade secrets, according to new court filings in the $733,000 lawsuit against Bilanski in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The nonprofit soccer club’s board of directors maintains Bilanski did this to undermine her former employer and help establish her own youth soccer club to rival Bend Timbers.
“Let it burn, baby,” Bilanski allegedly wrote to a former colleague two weeks after her termination.
Attorneys for the Bend Timbers board have filed a motion to add claims against five other former Bend Timbers employees, four of whom now work for Bilanski’s new club, Apex FC.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he’s aware of the recent allegations and his office is still investigating whether crimes took place.
