Groomed cross-country skiing back at Skyline in Bend

Groomed cross-country skiing is back at the Skyline Sports Complex on Bend’s westside.

After the overnight snow storm, volunteers were out Wednesday grooming the park for skate and classic so skiers don’t have to make the trek up to one of the sno-parks.

“Hopefully that’s going to save a whole bunch of driving time and high school teams. You could have as many as 20 cars going up for one team, maybe 30 cars. So this is saving all those miles. And of course, we’re taking cars off the road. We know how crowded it gets,” said J.D. Downing with XC Oregon Nordic Ski Team.

Trails are open to all skiers — just remember not to walk on the groomed trails. That goes for dogs, too.

Skyline is located at 19617 Mountaineer Way. Lights will be on until 9:00 p.m. And the park closes at 10:00 p.m.

If groomed trails aren’t your cup of tea, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are allowed in all Bend city parks.