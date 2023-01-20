2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon.

The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the area of Swamp Wells Butte located southeast of Bend. The 911 caller reported that he and his friend had been driving on Forest Service Rd. 1810 near Swamp Wells Butte when their vehicle slid off the road and got high centered in deep snow and ice.

The caller reported that he could not get his vehicle (2020 Subaru Forester) unstuck and they needed assistance. The caller advised that they were uninjured, they had food, water, and plenty of gas to run their vehicle until help arrived.

A Special Services Deputy made phone contact with the stuck motorist and attempted to drive to their location. The depth of the icy snow conditions prevented the deputy from reaching the subjects. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was activated, and two SAR volunteers responded to the location in a tracked vehicle (Argo).

At approximately 6:45 PM (after sunset) the SAR volunteers reached the stuck motorists. The subjects were then transported out of the area and provided with a ride to a nearby hotel so they could make tow arrangements the following day. At approximately 8:30 PM all SAR members returned to the SAR Team Office completing this mission.