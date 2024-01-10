▶️ Bend testing snow plow tracking system

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is hoping to launch a new online snow plow tracking system to show where plows have and haven’t been.

David Abbas, the city’s director of street operations, says the system is still in a testing phase and not ready to roll out to the public.

“We’re excited actually to have a snow event to be able to test it and validate some of the data. But it’s a GPS system that tracks tracks where the vehicle is or has been or maybe more importantly, and in winter operations, where hasn’t it been? Where haven’t we plowed?” Abbas said.

The City says it hopes to make the tool available to the public sometime this winter. But Abbas says a few more storms need to roll through to accurately test it.

