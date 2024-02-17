▶️ Where have the plows been? Bend launches new tracking technology

by Peyton Thomas

Thursday night’s weather system dumped multiple inches of snow on Bend’s roads, meaning the plows were back at work. With the storm, the city is rolling out its new tracking technology which shows plow and sanding efforts across town in nearly in real-time.

The map is updated on the city’s website.

“It is a bit about a half hour delay by the time the data gets crunched,” said David Abbas, Director of Streets and Operations for Bend.

The darker the color on the map, the more recently the road was plowed.

Plow driver Austin Olsen stays busy during his eight-hour shift.

“I’d say we do about 100 t0 130 miles a shift,” Olsen said.

He uses the map, double checking the fleet’s work

“If it’s been a couple of hours since it’s been hit, you can go back to it,” Olsen said.

The map could give drivers a better idea what route to take to work, but it doesn’t directly show road conditions. Abbas urges drivers to remain careful whenever conditions are slick, regardless of the latest plow.

“Just because this shows we’ve been there doesn’t mean it’s everything’s great and, you know, drive it like it was in July,” Abbas said.

The new tech also gives the city a better look into diagnostics of its trucks.

“There’s idle times. There’s maintenance needs. If there’s any kind of check engine, low engine oil, that type of thing, how much fuel is being used,” Abbas said.

Abbas hopes this data will help the city operate more efficiently and limit mistakes

“Sometimes that happens where there’s a road thats missed and we can see that when we do provide that transparency of our operations like this,” Abbas said.

The city also hopes it can use this technology to react to an emergency more quickly by locating crews in a certain area and sending instructions to respond.