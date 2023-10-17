Woman arrested in downtown Bend jewelry store burglary, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman was arrested Saturday at a downtown Bend jewelry store after allegedly trying to make off with $5,000 in jewelry and other property.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said the burglary at Silverado Jewelry Gallery at 1001 NW Wall Street happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Officers arrived to find the suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Rebecca Rodriguez, inside the store. Employees were also inside.

Officers took her into custody when she left through the front door. Miller said all the items found on Rodriguez were returned to the store.

Rodriguez also allegedly ripped two motion sensors out of the wall.

Police confirmed that responding officers did have their guns drawn during the arrest. Miller said that is within the protocol for an in-progress burglary.

Deschutes County Court documents say Rodriguez is charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft — all felonies. She’s also charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.