Bend increases short-term rental buffer zone

The Bend City Council has voted unanimously to change its short-term rental rules.

Those changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted short-term rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet in residential neighborhoods.

With that in place, the percentage of properties that can qualify for a short-term rental permit drops from 66% to 46%.

Permit holders can also rent their properties as long-term rentals without losing their short-term license.

