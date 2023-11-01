Large shop destroyed in fire in north Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A large shop and everything inside was destroyed in a fire late Tuesday night on the north edge of Bend.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the 64000 block of North Highway 97 at 10:05 p.m. Firefighters found a large, four-bay shop fully involved in fire at the back of the property.

The fire started to spread to adjacent trailers, RV and brush before it could be stopped, Bend Fire said. There were no fire hydrants in the area, so water tenders from Cloverdale and Sisters Fire Departments were called in to assist.

The cause is under investigation. No estimate on the financial cost of the fire was given Wednesday morning, but the building and contents are considered a complete loss. Bend Fire said everything was insured.

There is no home on the property and no one was on site when the fire started.