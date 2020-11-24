Bend shooting victim recovering at St. Charles; no update on motive

A Bend man shot and injured last week continues to recover at St. Charles in Bend.

Jordan Thorn, 27, was shot in the stomach on Friday at a home near Drake Park.

According to investigators, Thorn had gone to the home of 28-year-old Marshall Rogers for an unknown reason.

Rogers then shot Thorn at the front door, police said.

According to a Facebook post from a family member with him in the hospital, a bullet hit an artery in Thorn’s stomach, causing a fragment to travel down his leg.

Doctors found it in his foot.

Thorn will stay in the hospital for the time being to make sure his wounds don’t get infected and to manage his pain.

Still no word from police on what led to the shooting.