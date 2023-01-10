Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect

Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend.

Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.

Police said officers located the suspect, who ran from them. Officers used a drone to track the suspect’s movement to Silver Sage Street between Parrell and Benham roads, then set up a perimeter and sent out an emergency notification to neighbors in a one-mile radius of the incident.

The neighborhood is about two blocks east of Walmart and Albertson’s near Murphy Road.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was sent to the scene to assist. A firearm was located, but the suspect was not found.

Police released images Monday of the suspect, wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and carrying a gray backpack near the Bend Factory Outlets.

Police are asking residents in the area look around their property for any shell casings, gunshot damage or other evidence. If you find any evidence, leave it in place and contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Residents with surveillance cameras are also asked to check between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, for any footage showing a person with a gun moving through the area.