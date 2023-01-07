Police search for suspect after shots fired in SE Bend; Gun located

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said Saturday morning they were looking for a suspect who ran from them after reports of a man who was firing a gun in southeast Bend overnight. A shelter in place order issued during the search has since been lifted and the suspect remains at large.

Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.

Police said officers located the suspect, who ran from them. Officers used a drone to track the suspect’s movement to Silver Sage Street between Parrell and Benham roads, then set up a perimeter and sent out an emergency notification to neighbors in a one-mile radius of the incident.

The neighborhood is about two blocks east of Walmart and Albertson’s near Murphy Road.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was sent to the scene to assist. A firearm was located, but the suspect was not found.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Bend Police lifted the shelter in place order and CERT left the area.

Police are asking residents in the area look around their property for any shell casings, gunshot damage or other evidence. If you find any evidence, leave it in place and contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Residents with surveillance cameras are also asked to check between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, for any footage showing a person with a gun moving through the area.