Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person.

Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend.

According to the victim and witnesses, the 27-year-old suspect from Bend and the victim were in a verbal altercation, police said. The suspect then allegedly pulled his firearm from a holster and shot one round into the ground.

Nobody was hurt.

Police found the suspect in his trailer and he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on a charge of menacing and unlawful use of a firearm.

RELATED: Confusion surrounds Measure 114 implementation

RELATED: People who helped after fatal Bend hit-and-run being asked to call police