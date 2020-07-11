Bend shooting leaves 2 dead; PD says no threat to community

Bend Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two people dead.

Lt. Bob Jones said there was no safety threat to the community.

Jones said a man called police around 10:45 p.m. saying he had just shot a woman at the Holiday Motel in southeast Bend.

Officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Oregon State Troopers arrived on the scene to find the man and a woman dead in the parking lot, along with a gun.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded to the scene to clear the room and conduct welfare checks on all tenants on the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

The victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, have not been identified pending notification of family.