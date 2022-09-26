▶️ Bend man catches cougar on Ring camera

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a cougar on the porch last week.

The camera shows the cougar walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street.

The owner of the video said it was at his house around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. It was in the Skyline West neighborhood.

The homeowner said he hasn’t heard of any other recent sightings. He said neighbors have mentioned some in the past but he was unsure how how regular.

