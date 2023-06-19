PHOTOS: Cougar spotted roaming at Shevlin Park

Another reminder that here in Central Oregon, we share the space with the wildlife.
David Willingham sent Central Oregon Daily News photos of a cougar at Shevlin Park on Sunday.
“We were hiking in Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon around 6pm about 1 mile down the road. We saw a cougar up on the ridge above us. It saw that we had seen it and ran up and away from the park,” Willingham said.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: VIDEO: Rare Sierra Nevada Red Fox spotted near Sparks Lake
RELATED: Young Oregon wolf, who lacked fear of people, killed in vehicle collision