PHOTOS: Cougar spotted roaming at Shevlin Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, June 19th 2023

Another reminder that here in Central Oregon, we share the space with the wildlife.

David Willingham sent Central Oregon Daily News photos of a cougar at Shevlin Park on Sunday.

“We were hiking in Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon around 6pm about 1 mile down the road. We saw a cougar up on the ridge above us. It saw that we had seen it and ran up and away from the park,” Willingham said.
 
 
A cougar spotted at Shevlin Park in Bend, June 18, 2023. (CREDIT: David Willingham)
 
A cougar spotted at Shevlin Park in Bend, June 18, 2023. (CREDIT: David Willingham)
