Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather.

The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s being made possible thanks to a partnership between Shell and Ed Staub Propane.

RELATED: Shepherd’s House asking for turkey and ham donations his holiday season

RELATED: Meet the city officials tasked with enforcing the Bend camping code