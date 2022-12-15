▶️ Police: Terrebonne man arrested for sex abuse in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say a Terrebonne man has been arrested, accused of sexual abuse, following an incident in August. Police say there could be more victims and are asking the public to reach out.

Police say they responded to a report on Aug. 21 that a sex crime had occurred somewhere in Bend the previous night.

Three women who were visiting from out of town reported they had been drinking at the Seven nightclub in the 1000 block of NW Bond Street in downtown Bend that night, police said.

At some point, one of the women went back to their Airbnb. The other two women reported blacking out, police said, but they didn’t believe they had been drinking enough to blackout.

The women reported waking up the next morning in a motel room with a man they didn’t know who the drove them back to their Airbnb. Police say one of the women remembered being placed in handcuffs and gagged during the night. Police say there was evidence of bruises on her wrists, cheek and neck. The women did not know what motel they had been in.

Officers investigated for several months and were able to get video surveillance of a man in various locations before ending up at the Sugarloaf Mountain Motel in the 62900 block of N. Highway 97 early on the morning of Aug. 21.

Police say they have identified the man as Quinlan David Ribeiro, 24. Bend Police say they executed a search warrant on Ribeiro’s home and car in Terrebonne Tuesday and found more evidence of alleged crimes.

Ribeiro was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree sex abuse, fourth-degree assault, coercion and strangulation.

Bend Police say they are investigating the possibility that Ribeiro may be responsible for additional sexual assaults. The public is asked to call Det. Eli Allen via the nonemergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911 if they believe they or someone they know may have been a victim.