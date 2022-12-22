Police release photo of Bend kidnapping, sex abuse suspect; Seeks public’s help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police on Thursday released the photo of a Terrebonne man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse and assault. Police are investigating the possibility he may have committed additional crimes and are seeking more information from the public.

Quinlan David Ribeiro, 24, was arrested Dec. 14 after police say they found evidence of his alleged crimes in his home and car. Ribeiro is alleged to have kidnapped, sexually abused, assaulted and coerced two women who believe they were drugged at a downtown Bend nightclub in August.

Police said Thursday that Ribeiro is believed to have frequented bars in Bend and Redmond over the past year.

His arrest stemmed from a report to police on Aug. 21 that a sex crime had occurred somewhere in Bend the previous night.

Three women who were visiting from out of town reported they had been drinking at the Seven nightclub in the 1000 block of NW Bond Street in downtown Bend that night, police said.

At some point, one of the women went back to their Airbnb. The other two women reported blacking out, police said, but they didn’t believe they had been drinking enough to blackout.

The women reported waking up the next morning in a motel room with a man they didn’t know who the drove them back to their Airbnb. Police say one of the women remembered being placed in handcuffs and gagged during the night. Police say there was evidence of bruises on her wrists, cheek and neck. The women did not know what motel they had been in.

Officers investigated for several months and were able to get video surveillance of a man in various locations before ending up at the Sugarloaf Mountain Motel in the 62900 block of N. Highway 97 early on the morning of Aug. 21.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Ribeiro’s home and car in Terrebonne on Dec. 13 and found more evidence of alleged crimes.

Ribeiro’s charges include two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of coercion, sexual abuse in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree; and harassment.

Anyone who has had contact with Ribeiro or believes they have witnessed suspicious or illegal activity involving Ribeiro is asked to call Det. Eli Allen via the nonemergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.