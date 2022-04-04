Bend sewer station catches fire, propane space heater to blame

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A City of Bend building caught fire Sunday morning due to a propane space heater set up nearby.

Bend Fire and Rescue arrived at the West Bend Sewer Lift Station at around 6:40 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

They found a fire on the outside of the building, which they were able to keep from spreading too far inside.

The concrete walls helped limit the initial spread of the fire initially, but it did spread up to the wood framing of the roof.

Bend Utility Department representatives identified the building as responsible for pumping waste from a large portion of the west side of Bend into the treatment plant on McGrath Rd.

The building’s operations were kept intact, preventing the loss of sewer capacity for that part of town and possible discharge in the river.

Crews worked all day Sunday to ensure the fire was cleaned up and the building was kept safe.

They believe the space heater was set up by a person camping behind the building, and Bend PD is working to identify them.

The heater appears to have set fire to combustible materials in the camp, which spread to the building.

Damages are estimated at around $20,000.