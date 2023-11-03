God’s Closet provides free winter clothes to kids Sunday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting God’s Closet this Sunday, an event that ensures kids who need clothing can get them for free.

The distribution event is happening from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 60670 Brookswood Blvd., just south of Buck Canyon Road. Anyone is welcome.

The church has spent weeks gathering donations of new or gently used clothing such as coats, sweatshirts, pants, boots and more, sizes zero through 12 for people to pick through. There are even packages of diapers.

“This is a big need in the community because clothing is so expensive. Sometimes people have to choose between buying food or getting clothes,” said Lois Bass, director of God’s Closet.

If you don’t need clothes but have some to donate, there is a drop box in front of the church where you can leave clean clothes for families who need them.