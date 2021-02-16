Bend seeks applicants for human rights, transportation bond panels

Due to technical issues that may have resulted in some applications not successfully transmitting, the City of Bend is reopening the applications process for positions on the City of Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission and the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee.

The application period for both new committees will reopen until Monday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

Previous applicants whose forms were received have been notified.

The Human Rights and Equity Commission (HREC) will ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented people and communities in Bend have equal access to City programs and services, representation in City decision-making, and a venue to raise concerns and complaints about discrimination.

The Transportation Bond Oversight Committee will advise the Bend City Council and City staff on the implementation of the $190 million voter-approved general obligation bond, and provide information to the public on the progress of the projects funded by the bond. The committee will also recommend metrics for prioritizing the projects, recommend project scheduling, and project sequencing.

Please complete the Advisory Committee application, which is located on the Committees, Boards and Commissions webpage at www.bendoregon.gov/committees. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22

For questions on serving on the Human Rights and Equity Commission, please contact Shelly Smith, Senior Management Analyst at shsmith@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5535.

For questions on serving on the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, please contact Susanna Julber, Senior Policy Analyst at sjulber@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2132.