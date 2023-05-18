Bend school bus with 7 kids on board in collision with car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend-La Pine school bus with seven children on board was involved in a collision with a car Thursday morning in southeast Bend.

A school district spokesman says the bus was hit by a passenger car around 8:30 a.m. on SE 27th Street near Rickard Road. That’s in the vicinity of High Desert Middle School, but the students on board were headed to Realms Middle School.

The bus had just departed High Desert Middle School en route to Realms.

The district says a school nurse conducted health checks of the students as a precaution before they were sent off to class.

No other details were immediately available. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and said it would be putting out more information shortly.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend-La Pine school bus job fair gives applicants chance to test drive