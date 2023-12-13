▶️ Anonymous message ornaments left on Sawyer Park trees spread joy, positivity

by Peyton Thomas

We are well into the season of holiday displays and you’ve likely seen a few around Central Oregon in roundabouts or front yards. It’s less likely you’ve encountered a sea of ornaments on a trail in Sawyer Park.

“Peace,” “Hope” and “Optimism” are just a few of the messages you can find. Each ornament contains one word with a positive meaning.

“I was just running by earlier today and caught the ornament on the trees and it was a festive surprise,” runner Greg Woepse said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer

RELATED: Prineville’s must-see holiday tradition: The Grimes Christmas Scene

The trail has more than 60 ornaments. They’re just a few steps away from sounds of the rushing Deschutes River.

To a few locals walking by, the ornaments showcase the best of what Central Oregon is known for: community.

“How people dress up the roundabout figures, it does show a sense of community,” Pam Moss said. “We’re not a small town anymore, but we’re also not a big city. We’re still a community.”

“It just brings the holidays to life,” Woepse said.

It’s the first day Pam and Greg noticed them, but chatter over the positive messaging is spreading on social media.

“As long as somebody comes and cleans it up after the holiday, I think it’s awesome,” Moss said.

As for the artist, they remain anonymous.

“I have no idea,” Woepse said. “I’m assuming it’s someone here in the vicinity.”

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) to learn its rules on decorating public spaces. It says park rules do not allow for decorations because they can become trash in parks and on trails. BPRD says it does appreciate the desire to celebrate the holidays and the sharing of positive messages. It asks the community to enjoy the outdoors without artificial decorations.