Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season

Santa Claus will be stopping in a neighborhood near you next week
The Bend Fire Department’s Santa Express returns this coming Monday. For three nights in a row, Santa Claus and fire crews will drive through neighborhoods collecting food, clothes and toys to support the Salvation Army.
Here is more from Bend Fire and Rescue:
Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress
Drop off non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing at any of these locations. Boxes will be in place until Friday, December 16, 2022:
- Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Stations – blue recycling bins will be at each system for drop offs:
- West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave
- East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd
- North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St
- South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr
- Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave
- Pilot Butte Fire Station – 425 NE 15th St
- The Salvation Army – 515 NE Dekalb Ave.
- The Bend Airport flight center – 63132 Powell Butte Highway
- Snap Fitness locations in Bend –
- SW Amber Meadow Dr, NW Lolo Dr and NE 4th St
- Starbucks locations throughout Central Oregon –
- Bend: Century Dr, Colorado Ave, Reed Ln., NE 3rd St and NE 27th St
- Redmond: SW Rimrock Way, SW Canal Blvd
If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, please call our office at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.