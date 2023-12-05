▶️ Bend Fire’s Santa Express returns this week, collecting for those in need

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s the season of giving and Bend Fire and Rescue is making it easy with the Santa Express.

“Santa Express is about helping the kinship community, the people in need,” said BPRD captain, Brandon Ladd. “We’ve been doing it for over 21 years at least. And all the donations go to the Salvation Army, and they have about 5 to 600 families they help each year.”

It’s happening Monday through Wednesday when they roll through on a fire truck with music and, of course, Santa.

“It’s an easy way to interact with our community in a positive way and not in an emergency way,” said Ladd. “We get out there with Santa. He’s out there helping us out and we get to talk to the people. And it’s really fun.”

You can donate food, clothes and toys for families in need. But if you can’t donate when the Santa Express pulls through your neighborhood, you can also donate at the Bend Fire and Rescue stations and the Salvation Army.

“It just helps out,” Ladd said. “Like with everything getting harder to afford. Everything’s a little tighter. So the people that are need have a greater need. And so this way we can hopefully get collect a lot of stuff this year. Every year we have a ton of stuff and hopefully people come out and do the same thing. So hopefully I’ll help a lot of people.”

Monday December 4th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow neighborhoods (map of route)

Tuesday December 5th – Three Pines Ridge, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (map of route)

Wednesday December 6th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (map of route)

Drop off non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing at any of these locations. Boxes will be in place until Friday December 15:

Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Stations – blue recycling bins will be at each system for drop offs: West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave Pilot Butte Fire Station – 425 NE 15 th St

The Salvation Army – 515 NE Dekalb Ave.

The Bend Airport flight center – 63132 Powell Butte Highway

If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, call 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.