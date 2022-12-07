▶️ Bend Salvation Army in need of bell ringers to help donation push

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Salvation Army of Bend is in need of volunteer bell ringers along with kettle donations.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the time of year that the nonprofit raises most of its money. But a shortage in donations put the Salvation Army behind its fundraising goal.

“As you see in around the community in Bend, at the stores, you will probably see the kettle stand standing by itself and there’s no volunteers, no bell ringers. So this is one of the biggest problems with the Salvation Army right now,” said Miguel Ibarra with the Salvation Army.

Donations help support Salvation Army programs throughout the year. If you’ve got what it takes to ring the bell, visit bend.salvationarmy.org.

RELATED: Bend charity needs Christmas Tree donations due to supply chain issues

RELATED: Central Oregon brewing competition has charity in mind