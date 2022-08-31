▶️ Vigil, memorial wall planned Wednesday for Bend Safeway shooting victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A vigil will be held Wednesday night for the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at Safeway in Bend.

The Church of the Nazarene will host it starting at 6:30 p.m. A memorial wall will be available to sign with messages of condolence to the families of the deceased.

The church is located at 1270 NE 27th Street in Bend, just north of the Safeway.

