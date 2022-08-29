▶️ Grocery workers union responds to Bend Safeway shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people were killed following a shooting inside the Safeway on Bend’s east side Sunday night. One of the dead is the shooter, police say. The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents Safeway grocery workers, released the following statement.

UFCW Local 555 is mourning the loss of life in the mass shooting at a Bend, Oregon Safeway, carried out Sunday evening, August 28.

“As the Union representing Grocery workers at Safeway, UFCW Local 555 is heartbroken to see American workers once again face the unthinkable. In retail spaces, gun violence is becoming increasingly common. What should have just been a normal evening erupted into a mass shooting event that cut lives short, and will forever leave scars in the community. Retail workers should not go to work facing violence, and deserve more protection than our society has chosen to afford them.

We would like to thank our first responders for their courage and for preventing further loss of life. Our hearts are with our members, friends, and family in the Bend community. UFCW Local 555 is working with Safeway to make sure our members get the support they need today, and we stand ready to support members as needed in the coming weeks.” – Dan Clay, President – UFCW Local 555

