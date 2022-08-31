by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Anger. Sadness. Anxiety.

All are normal reactions that people may be experiencing after Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side.

People process shock and grief in different ways. Local health officials know this and are offering free one-on-one support, and group support meetings every day this week.

It’s called CISM: Critical Incident Stress Management. It’s available every night this week to anyone at Pilot Butte Middle School.

It’s hard to process.

Two local senior citizens shot and killed at the Safeway store in Bend by a 20-year-old gunman who took his own life as police closed in.

“We need to guard against the cynicism of thinking that these attacks on order and our peace as regular, unavoidable things,” said Anthony Broadman, Bend Mayor Pro Tem. “I won’t accept that. I know the community of Bend won’t accept that.”

RELATED: Safeway shooting: Worker confronted shooter armed with produce knife

RELATED: Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store

“Folks are feeling everything from sadness to anger, anxiety and a desire to help and connect with others,” said Janice Garceau, Deschutes County Behavioral Health Director.

Teams of behavioral health clinicians and chaplains trained in critical incident response are available through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Pilot Butte Middle School cafeteria.

Spanish speaking counselors will be available.

“We are hearing from families with children. There are young people worried about safety of their community,” Garceau said. “We are hearing from people that even though we’ve experienced these kinds of events in our community as a country, we’ve not necessarily experienced them here, so that’s been quite a shock.”

RELATED: GoFundMe for Safeway worker who confronted shooter raises $50,000 and growing

RELATED: Fundraiser launched for family of Bend Safeway shooting victim

Broadman encouraged anyone struggling with what happened Sunday night to seek out help.

“We have resources set up for everybody,” he said

Anyone experiencing a psychiatric emergency or serious thoughts of self-harm, is encouraged to dial the 988 Crisis Line. That will connect you to professionals who can provide compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress.

Click here for additional information.