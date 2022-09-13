by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: Central Oregon Daily News is choosing not to use the name of the suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting at the Safeway inside The Forum shopping center in Bend. He will be referred to in this story only as “the shooter” or “the suspect.”)

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office has released the affidavit from one of the Bend Police detectives who responded to and investigated the Aug. 28 shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s Eastside. The release included the application for a search warrant.

The release comes one day before the store is set to reopen for the the first time since the shooting.

The affidavit from Detective Eli Allen, written in the hours shortly after the shooting, said he responded to reports of an active shooter at the Safeway. Allen arrived after the suspect killed two people inside the store before taking the shooter took own life.

Allen said the investigation led him to interview a friend of the suspect. The friend told him the suspect had texted him earlier in the evening and made comments about suicide, the affidavit reads.

The friend allegedly told Allen that the suspect owned an AR-15 and a 12-gauge pump shotgun — weapons police say were found next to the suspect’s body.

A search of the suspects truck revealed two boxes of ammunition, the affidavit reads.

While at the suspect’s apartment, Allen said he learned from Deschutes County 911 that multiple reports were coming in regarding social media posts the suspect had made foreshadowing his death. The posts also made mention of the suspect claiming he had Molotov cocktails.

A neighbor also showed Allen video of someone who Allen believed was the suspect, leaving his apartment and firing a shot into his pickup before heading south. The shopping center is south of the apartment complex.

The search warrant application asked permission to search the suspect’s unit at the Fox Hollow Apartment, located behind the Safeway, and his blue 1997 Ford F-250 pickup.

Police asked to search for digital devices, DNA evidence, firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition.

Safeway employee Donald Surrett, 66, and customer Glenn Bennett, 84, were killed in the shooting. Police say Surrett hid behind a produce cart in wait for the suspect, armed with a produce knife, in an attempt to disarm the man.