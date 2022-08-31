▶️ More condolences at growing memorial outside Bend Safeway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The shooting at a Safeway in Bend shocked and angered Central Oregonians, but it also caused many to open their hearts. That was evident Tuesday at a makeshift memorial in front of the store.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was there as people came to pay their condolences.

RELATED: Safeway shooting: Worker confronted shooter, armed with produce knife

RELATED: Vigil, memorial wall planned Wednesday for Bend Safeway shooting victims

RELATED: Support services available to anyone struggling with Bend Safeway shooting