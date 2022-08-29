A GoFundMe has been launched for one of the two people killed in the shooting at the Bend Safeway at The Forum Shopping Center Sunday.
Bend Police say Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was a customer at the Safeway who was shot and killed near the store’s entrance.
The other victim was identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr, 66. Surrett was an employee and police say he attempted to disarm the shooter, possibly saving more lives.
The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
RELATED: PD: Safeway worker, customer killed in shooting; Worker tried disarming shooter
RELATED: Grocery workers union responds to Bend Safeway shooting
RELATED: Bend Safeway employee: Workers hid in refrigerator during shooting
RELATED: Bend Safeway shooting witness heard dozens of shots, saw people running out