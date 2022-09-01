by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The family of Glenn Bennett, one of the two men killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. They also have revealed a little more about his life.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear Glenn, a true treasure of a person and a cherished family member,” reads a family statement.

“Glenn was a brother, an uncle, a great uncle, and even a great great uncle. He lived an honest life, he served his country in Korea and served his family and community until the day he moved on from this world. Some people say they would give you the shirt off their back, Glenn did that and more regularly and to an extent that cannot be expressed in words. Glenn was the type of person who would give to anyone in need without a second thought; he truly was kindness and generosity personified.

“We keep hearing more stories of great acts of kindness received from Glenn. Glenn always had a friendly hello and an ear to lend. Now in this dark time we hold him in our hearts as he always held all of us in his.

“Glenn was known for his walks around the block and his regular trips to the Expressway market for chicken strips, milk, or a Mississippi mud pie. Glenn loved to get to know the employees of the places he frequented and was sometimes in the east Bend Safeway store 3 times a day and knew many of the employees. Glenn spread his love and kindness everywhere he went and his presence in this community will be sorely missed.

“It is difficult to put into words how much of a tragedy this is for our family and for this community. Our hearts go out to all of the families affected by this horrific event. We would like thank everyone who has pitched in to help and shared their heartfelt condolences with us. We are absolutely blown away by the outpouring of people that Glenn directly had an impact on.”

Bend Police say Bennett was at the west entrance of the store when he was shot. Two bystanders pulled him outside the store. He later died at the hospital.

Safeway worker Donald Surrett was also killed after police say he attempted to disarm the shooter. Police say he had “ample time” to run away, but stayed in order to confront the shooter.