▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, August 29th 2022

Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night.

One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper.

That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took the time to talk to the man and comfort him after the tragedy.

RELATED: ’Heroic’: Bend Safeway worker among dead in shooting, tried disarming suspect

RELATED: Bend neighbors grapple with reality of violence after deadly Safeway shooting

RELATED: Fundraiser launched for family of Bend Safeway shooting victim

RELATED: Bend Safeway employee: Workers hid in refrigerator during shooting

RELATED: Bend Safeway shooting witness heard dozens of shots, saw people running out

Bend Safeway shooting flowers
A man leaving flowers for victims of a shooting at a Safeway in Bend, Ore., shakes hands with an Oregon State Trooper, Aug. 29, 2022.

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...