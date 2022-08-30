▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night.

One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper.

That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took the time to talk to the man and comfort him after the tragedy.

