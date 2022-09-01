by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregonians continued to show their support for the families of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. The GoFundMe fundraisers set up for those families have gone far and beyond he original goals.

As of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe for Donald Surrett has totaled more than $100,000. Surrett is the employee credited with trying to stop the gunman before being shot and killed. Bend Police said Surrett’s efforts likely saved more lives.

The GoFundMe for Glenn Bennett has totaled more than $45,000.

The money from these accounts are going to cover various costs including funeral services, personal expenses, mortgages and more.

We’ve also learned that Safeway and Albertson’s are raising funds and asking for donations at stores in Oregon and Southern Washington.

