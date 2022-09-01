Bend Heroes Foundation honoring Safeway worker who tried disarming shooter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation is honoring the sacrifice made by the Safeway worker who gave his life attempting to disarm the gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside.

Bend Heroes says it wants to present Donald Surrett Jr’s family with an American flag which the foundation has ordered from Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore.

The foundation will also engrave the name Surrett onto a brick to be placed at Brooks Park so he is remembered. The names of some 900 veterans are engraved on bricks at the park.

“Veterans who were willing to lay their lives on the line to save others, and that’s exactly what Donald Surrett did. So we want to honor that sacrifice and make sure that he’s never forgotten,” said Dick Tobiason, Chairman of Bend Heroes Foundation.

The Bend Heroes Foundation is also calling for flags to be lowered to half staff.