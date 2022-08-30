by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fundraiser set up for the family of the Bend Safeway grocery store worker who police say was killed Sunday trying to disarm a gunman has raised tens of thousands of dollars in less than a day.

The GoFundMe for the wife of Donald Surrett Jr., 66, had an initial goal of $8,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was up to $42,000

“I’m asking for donations to help my sister Jacky Surrett with funeral cost and living expenses,” organizer Jerilynn Morra wrote. She said Donald was the main provider for the family.

Morra added that Donald was a military veteran and that his “instincts kicked in trying to save others.”

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz called the move by Surrett “heroic.”

A GoFundMe for the other victim killed in the shooting, Glenn Edward Bennett, has raised nearly $30,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bend Police say the shooter entered the Safeway, located at The Forum Shopping Center on Highway 20, Sunday night. He was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, police said.

Police said the shooter shot Bennett near the west entrance of the store, then continued firing shots through the store before Surrett confronted him. Surrett was killed.

The shooter died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A shotgun was found near him.