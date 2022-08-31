Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside.

Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered. Therefore, no alert was sent — other than the issuing or a “shelter in place order” to the neighboring businesses.

Bend Police say the Deschutes Alert System that thousands of people have signed up for is working just fine and will be used when there is an ongoing threat to the public.

If you’re interested in getting signed up for those automatic alerts, you can do that at this link.

