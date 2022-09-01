by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County announces it will continue to provide community support throughout the holiday weekend for those affected by Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. But it will be at a new location starting Saturday.

One-on-one or small group support is available Saturday through Monday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization Center. It’s located at 6331 NE Jamison Street in Bend.

Critical Incident Stress Management is continuing this Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1-2, at those same times at Pilot Butte Middle School.

If it’s an urgent situation, the center reminds everyone that the crisis line you can call 24 hours a day is 988.

