▶️ Bend Broadband donates to veterans center to honor Safeway shooting victims

Community support is continuing in honor of the victims of last month’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside.

Bend Broadband presented a $1,000 check to the Central Oregon Veterans Outreach Center (COVO) in memory of the two men killed in the attack. Both men were U.S. military veterans.

COVO provides basic resources to homeless veterans and others in need.

“Very thankful. Very grateful. You know, the community support is what keeps us going,” said Kathy Skidmore from COVO. “We respect that particularly when it’s in memory of a veteran.”

Bend Broadband is also encouraging Others in the community to donate and volunteer in their own way in order to give back.

Donald Surrett, 66, and Glenn Bennett, 84, were killed in the Aug. 28 shooting at the Safeway located at The Forum Shopping Center on Highway 20. Bend Police say Surrett, an employee at the store, waited for the shooter in an effort to disarm him.

Central Oregon Daily News and Bend Broadband are owned by the same parent company, TDS.

