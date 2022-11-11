by Steve Kaufmann

The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day.

Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The Mountain View High School Junior ROTC member has a personal tie to the August 28 tragedy.

“I was at the Safeway when he entered and, luckily, I was able to get out in time,” Latta said

Latta escaped as the gunman entered the grocery store and killed two men. Police say the gunman then took his own life.

Latta was Surrett’s co-worker at the store. Surrett was credited with trying to stop the shooter. Police say he hid behind a produce cart, armed with a knife, and waited in an attempt to disarm the man.

“I felt a little more honored by their sacrifice knowing that they had prior service to the country,” said Latta.

Two cadets who were in the store that day placed flags on the bridge Friday for Surrett and Bennett.

“Being able to come here helps with a little bit of closure needed to figure out the stuff in my head,” said Latta.