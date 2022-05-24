by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend firefighters say a faulty HVAC unit was to blame for a natural gas smell that led to the evacuation of Bend Town Center Tuesday.

The Bend Fire Department said the smell of gas was detected inside and outside of several stores at the shopping center at NE 3rd St. and Franklin Ave. Stores there include Safeway, Ace Hardware and a UPS Store.

Bend Police helped evacuate more than 100 people from seven businesses. Traffic was stopped from entering the parking lot.

The source was narrowed down to the HVAC unit on the roof above the UPS Store. Repairs are now being made to the unit.

Shoppers were evacuated for about an hour while the buildings were searched for the cause.