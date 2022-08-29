▶️ 3 dead in shooting at The Forum in Bend; Shooter dead, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

UPDATE at 8:37 p.m.

Bend Police confirm a shooter is dead. Two other people are also dead. One died inside the Safeway near the back of the store. The other was shot somewhere near the front of the store — it’s not clear if they were shot inside or outside.

Bend police say none of its officers fired shots.

The initial call came in at 7:04 p.m.

Bend Police asks everyone to stay away from the shopping center.

Police believe an AR-15-style weapon was used, but the shooter may have had other weapons.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

There has been a reported shooting at The Forum shopping center near Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend Sunday night. This is the shopping center where Safeway, Big Lots, Costco and other businesses are located.

Dozens of Bend police officers and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are on scene. A Central Oregon Daily News crew says windows were blown out at the Big Lots.

A neighbor tells Central Oregon Daily News she heard dozens of shots fired around 7:08 p.m., which is when she said she called 911.

We are still awaiting official word from police on what happened.