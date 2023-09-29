▶️ New luxury RV park going up in SE Bend to have full hookups, pool

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A different kind of housing development is under construction along Murphy Road on Bend’s south end: An RV park with luxury amenities.

Most RV parks are decades old, so building a new one in a destination like Bend is expected to attract lots of travelers.

The Bend RV Resort under development along Murphy Road and and the Bend Parkway features 176 RV sites with full hookups and additional amenities.

“We’ve got 53 sites with fire pits. We’ve got 30 sites with a dog fence around the whole patio. What that means is there’s a fence around the patio so that dogs can be with their humans,” Dave Swisher said.

Swisher is one of the partners in the Bend RV Resort project which the developers believe will be one of the nicest RV parks in the country.

“It’s a luxury-built RV park but anybody can stay here. People have Class A motorhomes, Class B, Class C, trailers, 5th wheelers. They are all welcome to stay here and we expect all of them,” Swisher said.

The Bend RV resort will have a 6,000-square foot community hall, a large swimming and wading pool and two pickleball courts.

“It’s a little bit of a ‘we’ll build it and hopefully they will come’ idea. We used to have an RV park here in Bend. We have one in Missoula. Bend is a definite destination for RVs. We have felt there’s a lot of strength in that space. They are all coming to Bend. They are driving by anyway. We are comfortable with that so we are just building it,” Swisher said.

Once the earthwork and utility installations are complete, the new landscaping will include a half-acre meadow, 375 new trees, native bushes and wildflowers.

The RV park is scheduled to open in spring 2024. Fees to stay in the park have yet to be announced.