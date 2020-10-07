Bend runner hits the trails again for fundraiser, this time for blood cancer patients

He did it at the start of the pandemic and he’s back at it again.

Bend trail runner Mark Stockamp raised more than $16,000 for NeighborImpact during a 40-mile charity run in April.

This time, he’s running even further – 62 miles – to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“They haven’t been able to do their normal fundraisers,” he said. “Usually they do them at big marathons like New York and Boston so I thought why not do another event and put that money toward the L-S and help blood cancer patients.”

Stockamp’s run happens this weekend.

He’ll start at Horse butte and run down to Paulina Peak and back home to Bend.

He hopes to raise $10,000 and he’s already halfway there.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit www.fundraisers.hakuapp.com/mark-stockamp